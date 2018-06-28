Several Northern BC communities, including those within the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN), are getting a boost from the province for local infrastructure projects and service upgrades.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has handed out its annual funding for cities, districts, towns, and other rural areas in BC, with this year’s total allocating more than $106 million.

Of that funding, the RDBN itself is receiving $185,000, and places within it are accepting the following:

Vanderhoof = $535,021

Fort St. James = $392,326

Fraser Lake = $342,616

Communities apply for these grants in advance based on certain needs and demands, such as water and sewer upgrades, police resources and staffing, and public safety programs.

The three grant programs include the Small Community Grant (under 20,000 people), the Regional District Grant, and the Traffic Fine revenue Sharing Grant.

The provincial program has been running since 2009 and has aided communities with more than $1.1 billion from the three grant programs.

