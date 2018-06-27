The operating plan and strategy for the new aquatic centre in Vanderhoof will be developed by the YMCA of Northern BC. They are also the operator of the centre.

YMCA of Northern BC has outlined recommendations about hours, program schedules, rates, and staffing.

“You really have to dig into the community and take a look at what the needs are, what realistically can be accomplished within that as well, and come up with the best plan possible,” explains YMCA of Northern BC Director of Strategic Projects, Chris Kinch.

Proposed hours include 48 weeks of operation per year and an average of 79 hours per week.

The required roles include a centre manager, aquatic team leaders, senior facility operations, junior facility operations, lifeguards/swim instructors, and cashiers or front counter staff.

Programs including swim lessons, aqua fitness programs, and a competitive swim club are also outlined in the final operating plan report.

Although a full plan has been outlined, Kinch says it is subject to change.

“Once the facility opens, use is going to indicate way more than what we’ve got going into it,” he explains, using operational hours as an example.

“If there is significant demand at different times and there is the use to back that up, those are things that are going to have to be assessed and reassessed to strike that balance.”

The full plan is available here.