The bid is in and it’s now up to Curling Canada to decide the venue of the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier.

Prince George has made the short-list of host cities and has seen a tremendous amount of support with over 2,400 ticket deposits being purchased.

“I think we’re really pleased in the response that people have shown towards bringing the brier to northern British Columbia, it’s an event that has national attention and national tension and I think we’re really encouraged by the enthusiasm,” says Glen Mikkelsen, CN Centre Manager.

He explains what they wanted to showcase most during their presentation.

“We certainly to impress upon Curling Canada is the amazing volunteer community that we have in northern British Columbia both the quality and the quantity of volunteers that have already expressed interest in supporting the Brier coming to Prince George and Prince George knows how to put on a good party.”

“We have a great northern hospitality that’s known for really welcoming people and I think those are aspects we really wanted to impress upon and that if you come to Prince George for the Brier it’s just going to be a fantastic event.”

Prince George has never hosted the Tim Hortons Brier.

The bid submission deadline is on Saturday.

The Brier is likely to be held from February 28th to March 9th.

St. Catherines, Kingston and possibly Moncton are also bidding for the tournament.

A decision is expected to made in the fall.