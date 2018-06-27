Brett Connolly with the Stanley Cup | Photo courtesy of NHL and Washington Capitals

Lord Stanley’s mug will be gracing the northern capital this summer.

Former Prince George Cougar and Washington Capitals forward Brett Connolly will be returning home on Monday, August 20th.

A day of festivities are being planned at the CN Centre and Cougars Vice-President of Business Andy Beesley says they want as many people as possible to come and see the cup.

“So we’re going to do the traditional rally on stage but what’s really exciting is that they will be able to come and show up, shake Brett’s hand and get some photos taken and he wants as many people up close with the Stanley Cup as possible,”

Connolly also wants to do some fundraising for the Brock Hirschie foundation after the former Cougar passed away in April.

“I think people will be pretty excited about the opportunities, everything from autographed memorabilia that they can bid on all the way to a VIP experience with Brett and the cup.”

The festivities are slated to get underway at 12PM that day.

More details are slated to be announced at a later date.