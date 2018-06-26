The Health Ministry is celebrating what they are calling six-months of success in preventing new HIV infections throughout BC.

At the start of this year, the government expanded coverage for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis(pep), which has been prescribed to over two-thousand residents.

In celebration of this, the province and the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS is continuing to expand the coverage to reduce the number of new HIV infections.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, the rate of HIV infections dropped in 2017, with 190 cases reported compared to the over 250 in 2016.

Northern Health recorded 13 cases in 2016.

When it comes to making PEP available outside of the Lower Mainland, Health Minister Adrian Dix says they are holding a conference this week to address where and how they should expand the coverage in the north.