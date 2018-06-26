Prince George RCMP has arrested three people as part of an ongoing theft investigation. The arrests were made along a forest service road near a makeshift camp just south of Bear Lake late June 15th and into the early morning of Jun 16th.

Known stolen items include tires, a generator, and a canoe, which were all seized. They were stolen from a variety of locations including Chief Lake Road and Pine Street in the Prince George area. Another known location stolen items were from is Wells.

Investigators are looking to identify the owners of other seized items including:

Many tires of various sizes;

A pressure washer;

Air compressor; and

Brush saw

Potential owners are being asked to contact PG RCMP. They will be required to describe the item.

Devon Andrew Jacobs, 33, from Fort St. James but recently relocated to the PG area, faces four counts of Theft Under $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, and two counts of Driving While Disqualified. Jacobs has been remanded in custody and will appear in court June 26th.

Jamie Curtis Williamson, 33, from Fort St. James but also recently relocated to the PG area, faces a count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 and Uttering Threats.

Naomi Lynn Mullen, 18, from Quesnel, faces four counts of Theft Under $5,000 and one count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Williamson and Mullen have been released for court at later dates.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact PG RCMP or Crimestoppers.