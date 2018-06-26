The number of drowning deaths in BC is still occurring way too often and the most recent numbers from the Coroner’s Office backs that up.

Between 2008-16, 666 deaths have been recorded province-wide with 66 of those taking place within the Northern Health region.

“The northern region was the lowest represented health authority among the five in the province with 66 deaths of those 666, lowest in terms of total numbers but that is 66 deaths too many,” says Andy Watson, Media Relations Manager.

Over 88% of all drowning deaths during this time are BC residents.

The Fraser River, which runs through several communities including Prince George has the most deaths by any river or creek at 32.

The large volume of fatalities continues to be a trouble spot due to its sheer size.

“Certainly the Fraser River is a big body of water and spans across a big, big part of our geography here in the province so that’s probably why we see the Fraser River over-represented in the data with 32 deaths between 2008 and 2016.”

The provincial Coroner’s Office has some simple advice for anyone who wishes to venture into a nearby body of water during the summer months.

“The two biggest things that we are recommending as we get into the summer months and people using lakes, rivers, going for swims, boating activity or going kayaking to wear a PFD and don’t mix alcohol with any activity on the water.”

“It may seem innocent enough but as soon as you have any alcohol in your system if you run an into an emergency situation, your chance of survival are diminished greatly.”

Over a third of the deaths had alcohol or drugs detected in the post-testing.

People between the ages of 19-29 and 50-59 are the most likely to die from drowning.