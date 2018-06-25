The Clean Water and Wastewater Fund has helped the District of Vanderhoof bring in new water infrastructure.

This includes a new water tower, booster station, and about a kilometre of 18″ PVC water main.

“We are seeing our chlorine levels start to rise so that tells us that we will probably be able to use fewer chemicals as we go along but the quality of water and the capacity of water is much different today than it was a month ago,” explains Mayor Gerry Thiessen.

Thiessen believes this is the final step of a lengthy process towards bettering the water situation in the district.

“About eight years ago, we drilled a new well and we were able to rehabilitate our old well and replace the well casing there,” he says.

“We have a new water treatment plant, this was the last of those major infrastructures.”

A new water reservoir with more than twice the volume of the previous one has also been constructed.