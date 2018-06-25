The Prince George area has escaped Saturday’s smoky skies for the time being thanks to the recent rainfall.

Local residents could smell the wildfire over the weekend thanks to the Comstock Lake Fire near Hixon, which is now 2,700 hectares in size.

The rain has been a welcomed addition to the area.

“This fire did receive a good amount of precipitation, we currently have 76 firefighters on the scene now and they are continuing with fire suppression activities,” says Amanda Reynolds, Fire Information Officer.

The other two major fires are the Foster Lake and Kloch Lake fires, which are a combined 14-hundred hectares in size.

Foster Lake is 20% contained, while the Kloch Lake blaze is 40% contained.

The PG Fire Centre has been a wave of activity as 89 blazes have taken place since last Wednesday.

However, this is one sigh of relief as the rainy forecast that’s being predicted for most of the week will be a big help to firefighters and lessen the impact of any potential lightning strikes.

“It makes the entire forest wet and then if there is any lightning, there is just not a lot of capability of that lightning when it hits the ground to start a fire so it will really decrease the number of new starts we get and so that our crews can focus on the incidents we do have with the dry lightning last week.”

To this point, all three fires are being classified as lightning caused.