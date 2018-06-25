Todd Doherty is back in Northern BC this week.

The Cariboo-Prince George MP is touring his riding, visiting four communities and conducting a series of townhalls, including one in Vanderhoof.

The public session is slated to discuss the past year in parliament, including the successful passing of Bill C-211 earlier this month on helping veterans and first responders experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The bill received royal assent on Thursday.

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) Vanderhoof campus on Hospital Road will host the meeting tomorrow from 10AM to 11:30AM.