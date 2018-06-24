Star Wars characters lead the 2018 Diabetes Walk in Prince George | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

Prince George took part in a walk Sunday to bring awareness and raise funds towards finding a cure for diabetes.

“Educating the public that with type one [diabetes], and especially kids with type one, a lot of the time it’s just something that happens,” explains Northern Director of JDRF Walk to Cure, Katie Francis.

“There’s no rhyme, reason, or cause, it’s just something that we want to support people and support our kids.”

Francis says the diabetes community in Prince George is huge, noting a number of personal connections to it.

“I know, personally, five children who have been diagnosed this year alone with type one ranging from the age of six to 17 and one of those families have siblings who are now diagnosed with type one.”

The goal was to raise $15,000, but PG smashed that by raising about $25,000.