While finishing up her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Political Science at UNBC, Angela Han made time to win the Miss Northern BC World title in Vancouver.

She now advances to the national Miss World Canada competition in Toronto.

During the march competition, Han was judged based on interviews, charity fundraising, presentation, and raising awareness for the interaction beauty with a purpose project that supports disadvantaged children.

22-year-old Han says it has been an emotional rollercoaster to get to where she is now.

“I’m a little bit nervous for the national competition because this is my first pageant. There are a lot of criteria like interviews and presentations, charity fundraising. So I am nervous but excited.”

Han says she is using her platform to raise funds for the Children’s Wish Foundation and is hoping to raise around $6,000.

She is no stranger to charities as she has raised funds to provide remote villages with fresh water, restoring school equipment and raising awareness about environmental degradation.

The Miss World Canada competition is July 26th to 28th.