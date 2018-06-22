The 2018 Variety BC Children’s Charity Radiothon raised $60,419.

“It just shows the support of the local community and it’s really inspiring to see that,” says Variety BC CEO Cally Wesson.

Over the 14 years the event has been held, more than $800,000 has been raised.

“Anything from mobility equipment, to speech therapy, to even after a kid has had chemotherapy that donors help us fund, really help kids get back to where they were,” Wesson explains.

“It’s really transformational to see that much support over the years.”

The year’s total is about on par with the 2017 total, where over $61,000 was raised. However, Wesson says this time around it may be even more impressive.

“It’s especially amazing when you see, after the wildfires, the community comes together and it just shows the power of community and the ability to support things that need to be helped like the wildfires and kids with special needs.”

The Variety BC Children’s Charity Radiothon was hosted over two days.