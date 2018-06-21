UPDATE:

North District RCMP have confirmed one person has died as result of an incident Thursday involving a train.

Around 4:30PM, a 77-year-old woman was struck and killed by a train near the Burrard crossing.

Mounties are working closely with the immediate family and the BC Coroners Service as the investigation continues.

Burrard Street and Silversmith Avenue are still closed at the tracks for the time being.

No other details are being made public at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An incident along train tracks in Vanderhoof has forced a major closure.

Earlier this afternoon, an accident involving what appears to be a cargo train closed the rail crossings at Burrard Street and Silversmith Avenue, but no other details are available at this time.

The roads are expected to be closed for several hours.

– with files from Zenga McCurdy, My Nechako Valley Now