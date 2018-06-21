Fort St. James RCMP responded to a report of an injured woman on the Yekooche Reserve early Thursday morning. The Reserve sits about an hour and a half west of Fort St. James.

Upon arrival, responders found the woman to be dead, and say it is suspicious in nature.

Later, North District Major Crime attended the scene for assistance.

No other information is being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort St. James RCMP or Crimestoppers.