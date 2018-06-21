The first day of the Variety BC Children’s Charity Radiothon was a roaring success.

By the end of the day, $20,000 and 84 Variety bears were funded.

“The energy in Prince George and Vanderhoof is second to none in my eyes,” says Community Development Officer with Variety Children’s Charity, Richard O’Shaughnessy.

“Year after year, we see the same faces coming back in here, people who are so dedicated to the cause, to helping families, to helping kids, to paying it back and paying it forward.”

Over 13 years, over $744,600 has been raised through this event. O’Shaughnessy believes that number can be over $800,000 by the end of Thursday.

“If we were to raise anywhere from $65,000 to $70,000 we would not just reach that but beat that goal and that, to me, would be truly amazing.”

Last year, $61,000 was raised.

Donations are being accepted Thursday from 6AM to 6PM by phone (310-KIDS), texting KIDS to 45678, online, or online.