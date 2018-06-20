Seven projects in the area are receiving a total of $293,764 in funding from the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund.

They include:

$54,787 toward the Airport Apron Expansion to widen the apron at the Vanderhoof airport to accommodate increasing traffic;

$30,000 to assist with the construction of the Vanderhoof skate park;

$30,000 for the Recreational Fields Phase 2 project. It will help expand recreation infrastructure in the community and will go toward the development of a multi-sport field;

$50,000 for the construction of a three-bay garage to house the new Mobile Command Centre, a rescue truck, and various rescue vehicles;

$28,977 into the Fraser Lake Community Transportation Vehicle Garage Project to help with construction of a heated garage for the community bus;

$60,000 for the Fraser Lake Arena Ice Plant Arena Upgrade project where aging ice plant equipment will be replaced with a high-efficiency cooling system; and

$40,000 to Tweedsmuir Recreation Commission for the Wistaria Hall Foundation project, which will see renovations and upgrades come to the community hall foundation.

The Vanderhoof airport’s increase in traffic is not the only reason an expanded apron is needed.

“With emergency aircraft coming in, the ability to come in and to be able to pick up patients, leave, and turn around, [the apron] is too small,” explains Mayor Gerry Thiessen.

“This is a significant project to our community.”

As for the skate park, a hot topic in the community following the recent announcement of New Line Skateparks as the primary designer and constructor, Thiessen says this money can go a long way.

“This amount of money provides a significant difference in the calibre of skate park and the ability to attract young people to it and to be engaged.”

This was the first funding allocated by the NKDF for the 2018-19 cycle. Each cycle, it gives out $500,000.