A task force on a province-wide tour of the rental housing market is stopping in Prince George tonight.

Local residents will be convening at the Connaught Youth Centre on 17th Avenue as the BC government is looking to understand the issues facing both renters, landlords, and other rental-housing providers in the surrounding area.

The ultimate goal of this meeting is to modernize and balance provincial tenancy laws and to resolve problems BC faces in providing safe, secure, affordable housing.

Dozens of testimonies are expected and anyone in Vanderhoof who wants to attend can register by clicking here.

The meeting runs from 6PM to 9PM.

Prince George is the second of two visits to the Northern BC region for the Rental Housing Task Force.