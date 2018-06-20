North American markets are tracking with global stocks so far this morning, trending up.

On Bay Street, higher oil prices are pushing energy shares higher, which in turn is giving the TSX a lift. The marijuana sector is higher today as well on the heels of the Senate voting to pass the bill to legalize recreational pot. It’s up 93 points to 16,410.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones is getting a boost from tech and media stocks. It’s up 59 points after being down close to 300 yesterday as investors continue to weigh ongoing trade tensions between China and the United States.

At press time oil is up 80 cents to $65.70 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $2.60 to $1276 an ounce, and the loonie is down a shade to 75.24 cents U.S.