Sky with storm clouds and lightning. Vector illustration of bad weather with thunderstorms and lightning

A rumbling of rain could be in store for Vanderhoof as a severe thunderstorm watch is sticking around.

The heavy rain is inching closer according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Jonathan Bau.

“We do see some lightning activity right now both east and west of Prince George this morning and with all of this moisture that’s been building up over the last few days, it has risen into the atmosphere, which can produce these types of thunderstorms.”

The district also fell short of a temperature record on Tuesday.

Bau adds we missed it by mere inches.

“We came really, really close it turned out to be 31.7 degrees and the record for Tuesday was 32.0.”

A daytime high of 32-degrees is being predicted for today.

Heavy downpours can also create flash-flooding and water pooling on roads.

If you are caught in these conditions, residents are asked to seek shelter as soon as possible as it is not advised to stay under a tree with any form of lightning in the area.