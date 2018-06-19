A new scholarship fund is giving students at the University of Northern BC more support to pursue advanced degrees.

UNBC Vice President of Research and Graduate Programs, Geoff Payne, says this will help bring students to UNBC and keep them working in our region.

“Once they come here and get that training, get that involvement, there are great jobs and beyond once they’re finished in outstanding industries throughout the north.”

The fund totals $735,000 and will encourage research, innovation, and growth in northern BC.

An emphasis will be made on science, technology, engineering, and math programs. Payne says these industries are very prominent in the north.

“Having students have the ability to be taking courses to a more advanced degree than the graduate level and then engage in research is going to feed back into sectors like engineering or technology-driven environments.”

UNBC will administer the fund and has 500 students in graduate degree programs.

This is part of a larger initiative by the BC government, where $12 million, made up of 800 $15,000 awards over three years, will be given out for research-focused graduate degree programs.

“The B.C. graduate scholarship fund really expands opportunities for prospective grad students in the North. With the recent opening of UNBC’s Wood Innovation Research Laboratory, it’s coming at the perfect time. Graduate researchers are developing valuable innovations, such as high-tech wood composites, so we can build with sustainable materials. We want this amazing talent pool to feel well-supported,” said Advanced Education, Skills, and Training Minister Melanie Mark in a statement.

The Province is also investing 2,900 new tech spaces and Women in Technology scholarships, with ten annual scholarships of $10,000. At least one will go to an Indigenous woman.