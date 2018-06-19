Variety Radiothon at VISTA Radio | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

A Prince George and Vanderhoof radio tradition returns this week, hoping to build off its success last year for children with special needs.

The 14th annual Variety Children’s Charity Radiothon starts tomorrow morning (Wednesday), taking donations by phone, text, and online.

In 2017, more than $61,000 was raised for children and their families.

Since its inception, Vanderhoof residents have raised more than $744,600 for the initiative, along with nearly 3,700 Variety Buddy Bears.

While there’s never a limit in accepting donations, Variety has set a goal to surpass $800,000, which means at least $56,000 would need to be raised for 2018.

For more than a decade, Variety BC’s donations and grants have also turned into grant funding for the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation, Northern BC Children & Families Hearing Society, Prince George and District Child Development Centre, University Hospital of Northern BC (UHNBC), and the Prince George Therapeutic Riding Association.

VISTA Radio will be conducting interviews with local officials, donors, and children who’ve been impacted by some form of disease or illness.

The event runs each day from 6AM to 6PM Wednesday and Thursday.

