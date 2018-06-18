Every type of vehicle from hot rods to big rigs, and even the Prince George Cougars’ zamboni, were on display Sunday at Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park.

It was the 44th annual Father’s Day Show ‘n Shine car show, drawing in nearly 400 unique automobiles and thousands of spectators.

Cruisin’ Classics Executive at Large George Windsor says it is a perfect Father’s Day activity.

“Lots of people wonder what to do with their father on a Father’s Day and what better thing than go look at cars and trucks!”

The event has grown quite a bit since the first show nearly 50 years ago, says Windsor, especially when it comes to the family aspect.

He notes the number of intergenerational projects.

“There are lots of father-son and father-daughter projects, and lots of young girls that are involved with their dad so that’s kind of neat.”

Windsor says the Father’s Day Show ‘n’ Shine has become a tradition for many families in Prince George.