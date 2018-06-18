How do you deal with a guy like Donald Trump?

Obviously not an easy question about the US President, but Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty believes no one should have to “poke the bear” multiple times.

“That is really for the government to ask, and I think, again, we need to make sure that we’re standing tall for Canadian jobs, but this is unprecedented times and we need to make sure we’re across the table in any form of negotiations, that we need to make sure we are mindful of every action and inaction can cost Canadian jobs and Canadian industry losses.”

We also asked Doherty if he took any offense to some of the language used against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“First and foremost, those that know me, know that I am a fierce defender of our flag and of Canadians. Those in the Cariboo and in my riding also know that I am as scrappy as ever, and if anybody disparages our country or our region I am probably the first that would be in line to stand us for us. We are working very closely with our colleagues across the floor to make sure that we are putting forward a ‘Team Canada’ approach.

Doherty says he’s encouraged that NAFTA talks will continue, saying that nothing will be solved without dialogue.

He also hopes that same dialogue is respectful going forward.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now