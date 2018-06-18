Temperatures will be scorching across BC for most of this week, including Prince George and Vanderhoof.

According to Environment Canada, daily temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal over the next three days leading to a special weather statement.

We might even see some record-breaking conditions.

“Today’s high for Prince George is predicted at 30 with the record set at 33 degrees for today so maybe we’ll get close and it looks like a better chance tomorrow with a high of 32 and the record for Tuesday is 32,” says Jennifer Hay, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

With a UV Index of 8 or higher, residents are reminded to wear sunscreen, a hat and to drink lots of water if they plan to be outdoors.

“If it’s 8 or very high across the region, that means you can burn very easily and it also affects other things like the aging of the skin and macular degeneration, wear sunglasses, wear a hat and wear adequate sunscreen with a high enough SPF rating and drink lots of water.”

The strong ridge has also led to a special weather statement in Prince George and Smithers.