One of BC’s greatest traditions will soldier on during Father’s Day as Family Fishing Weekend is taking place in Prince George.

Whether you’re an avid fisherman or casting a line for the very first time, an estimated 40-thousand people are expected to participate across the province.

However, the best part about this weekend is that fishing licenses are being waived.

“You can fish at most lakes here in BC this weekend without the license and there will be about 50 events across the province that help promote this and help people get excited about fishing,” says Jessica Yarwood, Provincial Coordinator.

For those of you who haven’t picked up a rod, several activities are planned to ease you into it.

“Lots of these events are loaning out gear for you to use for free, so the barrier of not having a license and then not knowing what type of gear to use and how to use can be really intimidating for those who haven’t fished before and when you go into a tackle shop you can be overwhelmed on the type of variety that is used.”

A Family Fishing Weekend event is taking place tomorrow and Sunday at West Lake from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Other northern BC locations hosting similar events include Quesnel, Smithers, Alexis Creek and Williams Lake.