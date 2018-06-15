The return of Mr. Golden Sun should be one of the highlights of Father’s Day weekend here in Vanderhoof.

After a mix of conditions today, a lengthy warm stretch begins on Saturday.

With more on the upcoming warm spell, here’s Environment Canada Meteorologist, Michel Jelinas.

“We have a major upper-ridge building over the province this weekend and it looks like its going to last pretty much all week next week and should very warm all over BC.”

This is a stark contrast to what the Prince George area has experienced recently with an unstable pattern of sorts bringing everything from rain, wind and cooler temperatures.

“These types of upper-ridges or weather systems tend to be well forecasted in the extended, the degree of confidence on this is unusually high.”

While the weather experts believe it will get quite warm, it won’t quite reach a heatwave scenario.

“There is talk of heat warnings potentially for next week for some areas even Prince George might be considered at some point but I’m expecting temperatures to be slightly below the criteria.”

Predicted highs of 24 and 26 degrees could be on tap with temperatures pushing 30 by next week.