New Line Skateparks Inc. will be responsible for designing and constructing the Vanderhoof Skateboard Park.

They will work with the District of Vanderhoof Skateboard Park Committee to ensure community input is heard.

“The community need was shown in 2015 from the kids and youth because there was no BMX or skateboard park,” explains Councillor Steve Little.

“They actually came forward and they have been working with us for years trying to push the agenda of getting a skateboard park and it’s time.”

The field adjacent to Ball Diamond 4 will be officially dedicated as the park’s future location Friday at 12:30pm.

Little says it is the best place available for the skatepark.

“It’s ideal because it keeps our recreation area intact, it’s close to downtown so kids have access to food or whatever when they’re down there as well, there is lots of room for expansion, and we can work towards the beautification of that area a little bit more by adding this park.”

Construction is expected to start spring 2019, completion is set for fall 2019.