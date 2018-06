TEDxUNBC back in the Northern Capital for a second time | Jeff Slack, MyPGNow

The application deadline to be a TEDxUNBC speaker has been pushed back another week.

The topic for the TEDx Speaker Series, taking place at the University of Northern BC September 29th, is called Destination Futures and looks at Canada’s next 150 years.

The organization is looking for residents to share their insight and expertise on topics such as indigenous relations or future medical advancements.

TEDxUNBC is accepting applications until June 22nd.