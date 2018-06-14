College of New Caledonia | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The College of New Caledonia is hiring a new universal design for learning specialist.

Whoever takes over the position will equip CNC instructors with the knowledge to apply universal design learning principles to their curriculums in an effort to increase accessibility for students with declared or undeclared disabilities.

“Some students experience barriers when it comes to how they learn and whether the learning opportunities are presented in ways that work for them,” explains Acting Director of the Centre for Teaching and Learning John Neumann.

“In universal design for learning, what we’re trying to do is provide those learning opportunities in as many diverse ways as possible so that individuals who learn better through certain methodologies have that opportunity to do so.”

This comes after the BC government announced 20 post-secondary institutions would share $1.5-million in funding. Each school receives $75,000.

“All students deserve access to the education and training they need to follow their dreams,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills, and Training, in a statement.

“We are committed to making education and employment training accessible, and ensuring everyone can contribute to their communities and a strong B.C. economy.”

For CNC, this is familiar territory. Similar funding last year saw the implementation of a universal design for learning specialist and the success of that position drove the decision for CNC to implement another.

“We thought it was quite successful, instructors appreciated the input they received from the specialist, and we are hoping to expand that impact on our campus,” says Neumann.

While the new specialist will be primarily placed in Prince George, Neumann says they will visit each community campus so training can be available for all faculty.

Neumann hopes the position will be filled before the end of June.