The employment picture in Prince George continued its positive trend during May according to Stats Canada.

The jobless rate is heading in the right direction according to Labour Division Analyst Vince Ferrao.

“We have an unemployment rate of 4.6%, a year ago it was 5.9% – in terms of the number of people unemployed, there was not much difference as we saw 2,500 people without a job last month compared to 3,000 in May of 2017.”

The local number is lower than the provincial rate of 4.8%, which is down half a point from the same point last year.

Ferrao added the number ties in nicely with more people gainfully employed.

“We have 51,600 employed this May in May of 2017 there were 47,900 people working.”

BC still has the lowest jobless rate in the country.

Here is a breakdown of all the provinces:

BC 4.8%

Quebec 5.3%

Ontario 5.7%

Alberta 6.2%

Manitoba 6.5%

Saskatchewan 6.8%

Nova Scotia 7.2%

New Brunswick 7.3%

Prince Edward Island 9.3%

Newfoundland and Labrador 14.5%

The unemployment rate in Canada sits at 5.8% – the national mark has stayed the same the past four months.