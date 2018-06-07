The YMCA of Northern BC will be the operator of the new Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre.

YMCA CEO Amanda Alexander says they have been working towards this for nearly a year.

“We have been, in the last nine months or so, negotiating the terms to make sure that they’re suitable for the District of Vanderhoof and suitable for the YMCA and so we have just agreed and signed off the agreement that will bind both of us to that and we’re very excited of that.”

Alexander says they have consulted the public and the district to ensure program wants are met.

“A lot of really exciting programming, great swimming lessons, and there will be quite an extensive communications package that will be forthcoming to release a lot of those details.”

The centre is scheduled to open this October.