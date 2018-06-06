Applications are currently being accepted by the Province of BC to build or upgrade off-road vehicle (ORV) trails.

The ORV fund will support $100,000 worth of projects this summer.

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson, says this funding could significantly impact the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, if local officials decide to apply.

“The Government of BC is committed to maintaining the province’s world-class recreational trails. Many of the trails are in remote and rural areas, and this money will benefit all users. Trail improvements will help to create local jobs, and will also enhance tourism opportunities.”

Moose News has reached out to the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako, who say they have no comment on the matter at this time.

Any legal entity in the province, except for individuals, can apply for this funding. This includes First Nations, Local governments such as municipalities and regional districts, ORV organizations, Non-profit societies, and businesses.

The application deadline is July 16, 2018. Requests for funding from $1,000 to $25,000 will be considered.

The ORV Trail Fund, created in 2017, was established as a part of the Off Road Vehicle Act and regulations. The act requires registration of all off-road vehicles within BC. A portion of the registration fees collected by ICBC are redirected to the ORV Trail Fund. The Recreation Sites and Trails Branch administers the fund and this is the first application intake.

– with files from Taylor Chartrand, My Bulkley Lakes Now