Proposed passing lane to go up Cluculz hill

Vanderhoof residents have a chance to view the ground work being planned for an expansion on Highway 16 next week.

The $8.7 million project is in place to add a near two-kilometre westbound passing lane to the Cluculz Lake climbing hill, along with improvements at the Lloyd Drive and East Bay Road intersections.

Before moving forward, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) has scheduled an information session where local residents can share their thoughts and opinions on the project.

This follows a meeting held in Prince George at the end of May.

The session will take place at the Cluculz Lake Community Hall on Lund Road, 4PM to 7PM on Thursday, June 14th.