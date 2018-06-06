The Northern Brain Injury Associations(NBIA) is once again raising awareness about brain injuries through a contest.

The 5th annual Happy Helmet Contest is a prevention promotion aimed to break down the common cliches of wearing a helmet, whether it be because it messes your hair up or doesn’t look cool.

“We’ve seen that over 95 per cent of injuries can be prevented by wearing a helmet, whether it be riding your bike, snowmobile, or working construction,” Ryan Challen, Community Coordinator with NBIA.

Chellen is inviting all resident of Northern BC to decorate a helmet and wear it for a day at school, work, on the bus or in class.

Prizes will be awarded to both youth and adults on their style of helmet. People can register and find out more information here.

The contest runs until midnight Friday, June 8th.