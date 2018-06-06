Well, it was another day and another rankings list for UNBC.

This morning, the school was ranked in the group of schools 151st to 200th by Times Higher Education.

The list was for schools who have been around for 50 years or fewer.

All the credit goes to the students and staff according to UNBC President Dr. Daniel Weeks.

“It really speaks to our faculty, our staff and the students who come to UNBC and choose to make it their institution of choice and community and I think a testament to the effort to all the people of the north have made.”

Sustainability will be a major part of these rankings going forward which is music to the ears of Weeks.

“That only bodes well for UNBC who really has been founded on a theme of sustainability so I really look forward to us doing even greater things on these rankings in the future.”

The post-secondary institution is most likely one of the youngest to be named since the school opened its doors with its main campus in Prince George back in 1990.

Despite this, UNBC was able to crack through against some highly-recognized schools.

“We’re up against some incredibly stiff competition and they talk about them being young universities but in fact, of the top 10 in this category – I think the youngest university was founded back in 1965.”

As for what’s going right at UNBC, Weeks believes their ability to connect with others is paying dividends to the large volume of academic partnerships being formed.

“I think the things that we’re doing are really trying to develop more relationships for our academic and research programs, things like having more partnerships around the world and we continue to sign new agreements with institutions to have doctorate programs and undergraduate programs that we share.”

UNBC was the only post-secondary school in the province to be named to the list and one of only four Canadian universities to make the cut.

