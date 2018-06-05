A star-studded cast of Canadian figure skaters are making their way to Northern BC on a cross-country farewell trip.

Prince George will be one of 30 cities playing host to Olympians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir on the Thank You Canada Tour, performing at the CN Centre on October 13th.

CN Centre Manager Glen Mikkelsen believes PG has grown a great respect for these athletes since coming onto the Olympic scene.

“The level of adoration they’ve received in recent months at the 2018 Winter Olympics and other World Championships kind of transcends just figure skating. I mean, these people have touched the hearts of Canadians across the country both with their athleticism and also their sincerity.”

The five-time gold medallists and three-time world champions will be joined by fellow teammates and Olympic competitors Kaetlyn Osmond, Patrick Chan, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, and 46-year-old veteran Elvis Stojko.

“Visiting cities that don’t ordinarily get skating productions is particularly special to us,” says Virtue in a statement.

“As we know firsthand how important grassroots programs are in small towns, it’s how we got our start. Our hope is to inspire a new generation to pursue their goals fearlessly.”

The show is also acting as a fundraiser for the Canadian Tire Jumpstart charity, and Mikkelsen explains $2 from every ticket sold will go to that program.

“It’s a great way I think for the skaters to be giving back to the youth of Canada and say, ‘Here’s an opportunity for you that we had;’ just paying it forward giving new young Canadians and new athletes an opportunity to develop their skills and who knows, maybe they’ll be in the Olympics one day too.”

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday morning.

For more information, you can click here.