Last Friday, Vanderhoof joined multiple other communities in British Columbia in a new, expanded recycling program by Recycle BC.
The Vanderhoof Transfer Station will now be allowing the new ‘Other Flexible Plastic Packaging’ including:
Stand-up and Zipper Lock Pouches
- Zipper lock pouches for frozen foods like prawns, berries and prepared food
- Zipper lock bags for fresh foods like grapes, berries and deli meat
- Stand-up pouches for baby food and hand soap refills
- Stand-up and zipper lock pouches for items like dried fruits, granola, sugar, oatmeal, quinoa, dish detergent pods and grated cheese
Crinkly Wrappers and Bags
- Bags for potato chips, candy, dried pasta, coffee and cereal
- Cellophane for flowers and gift baskets
- Wrappers for cheese slices, snack bars and instant noodles
Flexible Packaging with Plastic Seal
- Packaging for fresh pasta, pre-packaged deli meats and pre-packaged cheese
Woven and Net Plastic Bags
- Net bags for avocados, onions, oranges, lemons and limes
- Woven plastic bags for rice
Non-food Protective Packaging
- Padded protective plastic like plastic shipping envelopes, plastic air packets and bubble wrap
Not included in the expansion are plastic squeeze tubes, plastic-lined paper or plastic, plastic strapping, 6-pack rings, biodegradable or Oxo plastic, and PVC/Vinyl.
A full list of participating depots is available here.