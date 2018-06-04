Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Last Friday, Vanderhoof joined multiple other communities in British Columbia in a new, expanded recycling program by Recycle BC.

The Vanderhoof Transfer Station will now be allowing the new ‘Other Flexible Plastic Packaging’ including:

Stand-up and Zipper Lock Pouches

Zipper lock pouches for frozen foods like prawns, berries and prepared food

Zipper lock bags for fresh foods like grapes, berries and deli meat

Stand-up pouches for baby food and hand soap refills

Stand-up and zipper lock pouches for items like dried fruits, granola, sugar, oatmeal, quinoa, dish detergent pods and grated cheese

Crinkly Wrappers and Bags

Bags for potato chips, candy, dried pasta, coffee and cereal

Cellophane for flowers and gift baskets

Wrappers for cheese slices, snack bars and instant noodles

Flexible Packaging with Plastic Seal

Packaging for fresh pasta, pre-packaged deli meats and pre-packaged cheese

Woven and Net Plastic Bags

Net bags for avocados, onions, oranges, lemons and limes

Woven plastic bags for rice

Non-food Protective Packaging

Padded protective plastic like plastic shipping envelopes, plastic air packets and bubble wrap

Not included in the expansion are plastic squeeze tubes, plastic-lined paper or plastic, plastic strapping, 6-pack rings, biodegradable or Oxo plastic, and PVC/Vinyl.

A full list of participating depots is available here.