Last Friday, Vanderhoof joined multiple other communities in British Columbia in a new, expanded recycling program by Recycle BC.

The Vanderhoof Transfer Station will now be allowing the new ‘Other Flexible Plastic Packaging’ including:

Stand-up and Zipper Lock Pouches

  • Zipper lock pouches for frozen foods like prawns, berries and prepared food
  • Zipper lock bags for fresh foods like grapes, berries and deli meat
  • Stand-up pouches for baby food and hand soap refills
  • Stand-up and zipper lock pouches for items like dried fruits, granola, sugar, oatmeal, quinoa, dish detergent pods and grated cheese

Crinkly Wrappers and Bags

  • Bags for potato chips, candy, dried pasta, coffee and cereal
  • Cellophane for flowers and gift baskets
  • Wrappers for cheese slices, snack bars and instant noodles

Flexible Packaging with Plastic Seal

  • Packaging for fresh pasta, pre-packaged deli meats and pre-packaged cheese

Woven and Net Plastic Bags

  • Net bags for avocados, onions, oranges, lemons and limes
  • Woven plastic bags for rice

Non-food Protective Packaging

  • Padded protective plastic like plastic shipping envelopes, plastic air packets and bubble wrap

Not included in the expansion are plastic squeeze tubes, plastic-lined paper or plastic, plastic strapping, 6-pack rings, biodegradable or Oxo plastic, and PVC/Vinyl.

A full list of participating depots is available here.