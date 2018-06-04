University of Northern BC Archivist Erica Hernandez-Read is getting $182,000 from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council Insight Grant.

It will fund a national taskforce about how the archival community across the country can respond to specific Call to Actions from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

Hernandez-Read says ‘this will hopefully serve as a reconciliation framework for the Canadian archival community’. She will work with a team of archivists and Indigenous heritage professionals to design a reconciliation framework for Canadian archives which meet the specific objectives outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Call to Action No. 70; but also has another goal.

“We are actively attempting to encourage more Indigenous recordkeepers to join with us and work with us as colleagues within the Canadian archival system,” Hernandez-Read explains.

The project is titled Establishing a framework for reconciliation action and awareness within the Canadian archival system.

A final report will include an evergreen set of protocols and principles which support archivists and heritage professionals in their treatment of archival material related to Indigenous people in a culturally appropriate manner.