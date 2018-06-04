Local farmers, growers, producers, and consumers will not be meeting in Prince George tomorrow morning after all.

The BC government has cancelled it’s scheduled agriculture advancement committee meeting in the Northern capital due to a lack of participation and interest.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s select-standing committee, which includes Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris, are gathering in 10 other communities, focusing on the future of meat production and use of slaughterhouses.

Those wishing to still take part in the consultations can appear at any meeting in-person or by teleconference.

