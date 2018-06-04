It ended up being a flat day on Bay Street as early gains evaporated as the day went on.

Investors are reacting to the burgeoning trade war between Canada and the United States, with tariffs on steel and aluminum and NAFTA negotiations at the centre of it all. According to experts tariffs will be a hot button topic at the upcoming G7 summit in Quebec.

The TSX closed the day at 16,052, up a mere eight points. On Wall Street the Dow Jones finished the day 178 points higher at 24,813, powered by tech and consumer stocks.

And in afterhours trading oil is down 92 cents to $64.89 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $3.50 to $1295.80 an ounce, and the loonie is up more than a tenth of a cent to 77.30 cents U.S.