Despite growing fears of a trade war, the markets are continuing to grow.

On Wall Street the Dow is up 192 points to 24,827, however, across the border the TSX is down slightly to 16,040. Experts say trade tariffs are expected to be the hot topic at the upcoming G7 summit in Quebec as world leaders will have access to Donald Trump to put pressure on the US to pull back on the trade tariffs. Ahead of the summit the Loonie is up to 77.31 cents US.

Microsoft shares are boosting up 0.45 per cent to just over 101 as the company has announced it will buy out code repository GitHUB.

Oil is continuing to slide, down to 64.87 a barrel.