Dropping fire ratings, cooler temperatures, and recent rainfall is why Category 2 open burning is once again allowed throughout the Prince George Fire Centre.

“With the fire danger being low to moderate and we’re getting back to our normal temperatures for this time of year and we are beginning the June rain and we are anticipating rain across the fire centre this weekend and heavy rainfall is forecasted for Monday,” explains Spokesperson Amanda Reynolds.

Burning in burn barrels and burn cages, air curtain burners, binary exploding targets, sky lanterns, fireworks including firecrackers, and stubble or grass fires over an area smaller than 2,000 square meters are all allowed as of Saturday, June 2nd.

“Just a reminder to the public that regardless of the fire danger they should always be cautious with any burning,” Reynolds says of all burning including Category 3, Category 2, and campfire use.

There have been over 70 human-caused fires in the PG Fire Centre since April 1st, 2018.