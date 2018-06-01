Similiar to Prince George, Vanderhoof experienced a warmer than normal month of May.

Here’s Environment Canada Meteorologist, Michel Gelinas with the numbers.

“The mean temperature was a little higher than Prince George at 13.4 degrees and for rainfall, Vanderhoof received 39.6 millimetres and most of that actually fell on May 9th as 29 came down.

Prince George’s mean temperature came in at 12.4 degrees.

The weekend forecast in the Nechako Valley will see a mix of sun and cloud along with the possibility of some rain with highs 15 and 16 degrees expected for Saturday and Sunday.