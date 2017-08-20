4-H is spreading its message to Prince George kids that it does more than just raising farm animals.

The group may be best-known for growing animals (known as “projects”) for the annual auction at the BCNE, but spokesperson Angela Crowe says the youth are also taught life skills like public speaking, project management, among others.

“We teach them to promote their projects, market their projects keep track of their expenses so they do a profit-loss statement. A lot of people only hear about 4-H as the market and the big auction but we actually have been growing our non-livestock tremendously.”

Always looking to expand its services and grow as an organization, Crowe invites everyone to explore what 4-H has to offer.

“We’ve added projects this year like gardening, food, sewing, photography, we even have guinea pigs, it just opens the door to a lot of people,” she says, “You can bring your dog to 4-H so it’s very open to anybody.”

Canada-wide, the not-for-profit has grown to more than 25,000 members aged 6-25. Among them are 106 members in four clubs in the Prince George district.