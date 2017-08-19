The Caledonia Ramblers has been named the Volunteer Group of the Year for 2016 by the BC government for their efforts in improving the Ancient Forest.

The Ministry of Environment has recognized the local hiker group for its role in preserving, and adding features to the park.

President Nowell Senior says he was surprised when he received the initial congratulatory email.

“None of us knew that our Regional District Ranger had put our group forward as a nomination for the award. It was a complete surprise to all of us and we couldn’t be more than thrilled to receive the recognition.”

He adds he’s proud of the Ramblers, and the near 20,000 working hours they’ve spent in maintaining the internationally-known trails.

“Just to meet people from all over the world is a wonderful experience, and sharing the thrill of other people being surprised by the beauty and uniqueness of the area just reinforces our efforts.”

Caledonia was responsible for the construction of the 2,210-foot long boardwalk to help showcase the forest’s features.

They were also involved in collaborations with government officials, local First Nations, and UNBC to highlight the cultural and scientific significance of the area.