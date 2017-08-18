The Cariboo Regional District has expanded an evacuation order just east of Nazko.

This will expand the Kluskus, Blackwater, Clisbako and Nazko area order that was issued back on August 2.

Due to immediate danger, the RCMP will be expediting the action.

The evacuation route is Nazko Road to Quesnel.

Residents need to register at Emergency Support Services at 500 North Star Road, Quesnel.

Anyone who requires group lodging will head to the Emergency Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.