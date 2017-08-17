Williams Lake evacuees with assisted living needs board the bus to go home | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

The last of the BC wildfire evacuees staying in residency at UNBC have made the journey home since an evacuation alert was lifted.

By way of Northern Health’s Connection Bus Services, nearly 50 people, all with assisted living needs were transported to the Williams Lake Seniors Village.

.@Northern_Health drivers help elevate #BCWildfire evacuees with assisted living needs into the bus with special lift | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/lPEIcrfXxH — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 17, 2017

Spokesperson Andrea Palmer says people have been excited to go back home.

“What we’ve been hearing from people is a lot of ‘thank yous’ to the staff, who’ve been taking such good care of them here in such a unique circumstance up at UNBC. Everybody has just been so kind and thankful to the nurses and care-takers.”

Several buses left the Prince George campus Thursday morning and afternoon.

Palmer adds since evacuees were admitted into dorms and the Northern Sport Centre a month ago, it’s been all hands on deck.

“It’s really involved so many different departments; nursing, care aides, residential care, assisted living, and community and home care. There’s so many ‘thank yous’ that we can give out to all of our staff, and also people from other health authorities supporting the northern way of carrying.”

Interior Health is set to take over and resume any services required for the evacuees upon arrival.