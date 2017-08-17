The Nechako Valley Fall Fair (NVFF) in Vanderhoof kicks off on Friday.

All the 4-H clubs from the region will bring their projects and crafts from the past year to the event.

Sydnee Schlamp is a 4-H member from Fort Saint James who says the fair is a great place to receive feedback and showcase their animals.

“You get judged on them and you can get tips on how you can work with them more when you come back next year. On Saturday night we have a chance to sell all of our market animals to farmers around Vanderhoof and local areas.”

Beef, chickens, and sheep can be sold during the fair.

The 4-H auction takes place at 4 pm on Saturday with barrel racing to follow later that evening.

A beef show is also scheduled for Friday at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

The fair should have something for everyone says, Schlamp.

“We have a small animal barn so if you’re not into the big heavy livestock there is a small animal barn where people bring bunnies and little chicks and rabbits and horses and little ponies that people get to ride on sometimes. We will have lots of food stands and there’s a heavy horse pull that goes throughout the days and we have special events that happen too.”

Anyone who attends the fair this weekend can also ride a mechanical bull from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

The NVFF runs from August 18-20.

For more information, you can head to the Nechako Valley Exhibition Society website.