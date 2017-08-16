On July 10, Four Rivers Co-op joined the efforts to support British Columbians affected by the wildfires.

Four Rivers Coop was no exception, joining the drive to support wildfire evacuees on July 10.

“We invited our customers and our members to come into our locations everywhere from Quesnel in the south to Fort St James and Valemount, all the way out to Terrace to make a donation to the Red Cross Fire Relief efforts,” says spokesperson Renee Dick.

And donate they did. Dick says a few donations are still outstanding but the total is already impressive.

“We’ve raised over $17,000 from our customers and our members – it’s just astounding, the generosity of all of our communities. We are matching those and Federated Co-operatives Limited is going to be also contributing $25,000. The Red Cross will be receiving over $61,000.”

Dick says the company made a direct contribution to local emergency operations as well.

“We also made an immediate donation to the CNC evacuation center [in Prince George] the first day, on July 10th, where we provided them with pallets of water, some diapers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, some of the items that they were in desperate need of as the evacuees started to filter into the center.”

During the wildfires in Fort McMurray, the Co-op launched a similar effort, which raised more than $15,000.